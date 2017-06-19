Temporary Aussies on two wheels

THE NSW Ambulance and NSW Police Force will today appeal for safety after statistics prove there has been alarmingly high number of motorcycle deaths across the state.

The shocking road statistic shows that more than 220 motorcyclists have died on our roads in the past 3.5 years, 32 so far this year.

Senior Ambulance and NSW Police officials will be joined by motorcyclist Kim Olive, of South Tacoma (near Wyong), who suffered extensive injuries in a collision last September, including facial injuries that required 26 plates and screws to repair, nine fractures in his back and leg injuries.

The media event will also promote the benefits of the motorcycle CRASH Card.