Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Temple & Webster's second-half sales have leapt 90 per cent after people turned to Internet channels during the virus crisis.
Temple & Webster's second-half sales have leapt 90 per cent after people turned to Internet channels during the virus crisis.
Business

Virus lifts homeware retailer's sales by 90%

by Steven Deare
18th Jun 2020 10:08 AM

Furniture and homewares online store Temple & Webster has reaped a 90 per cent improvement in second-half revenue to date after people turned to Internet shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were many sales to new customers among the results to May 31, according to management, which were a big rise on the same period last year.

Year to date revenue is up 68 per cent to $151.7 million compared with the same period last year.

Temple & Webster chief executive Mark Coulter said many new customers were making repeat purchases.

He expects to report full-year figures in late July.

Many Australians are yet to buy homewares and furniture online but the shift is well underway in the US and Europe.

The Kogan online shopping business has increased its efforts to capitalise and in May bought homewares company Matt Blatt.

Originally published as Temple & Webster's 90% H2 sales surge

business coronavirus shopping temple & webster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News The decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that. So we've come up with two great offers.

        New nurse on deck to benefit the blokes

        premium_icon New nurse on deck to benefit the blokes

        News Men on the Coffs Coast battling prostate cancer will soon have the option of...

        Morning drinks lead to triple trouble for driver

        premium_icon Morning drinks lead to triple trouble for driver

        Crime 41-year-old will face multiple charges after being detected speeding near...