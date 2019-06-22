Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Temperatures to plummet this weekend.
Temperatures to plummet this weekend.
Weather

Temperatures near freezing forecast this weekend

JASMINE BURKE
by
22nd Jun 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM

A COOLER change is coming to the Northern Rivers this weekend with overnight temperatures dropping to single digits.

Lismore residents could wake to a cool, frosty morning with overnight temperatures expected to drop to 2C, and 1C in Casino.

Minimum temperatures wont rise much further with overnight temperatures at 3C Sunday and Monday, rising to 8C or 9C next week.

Daytime temperatures are forecast at around 17-19C across the region.

Overnight temperatures across the region are predicted to fall between 2C and 8C over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the weather situation for the Northern Rivers region was due to a high pressure system which is forecast to remain over southeastern Australia for the remainder of this week and early next week.

It is promoting cold nights inland and the occasional shower east of the Great Dividing Range, BoM said.

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Your daily dose of cuteness

    premium_icon GALLERY: Your daily dose of cuteness

    News If you shared a photo on our call out for pet pics, check out tthe gallery to see if yours made it into print today.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 8:00 AM
    COWARD ATTACK: Man arrested after vicious glassing

    premium_icon COWARD ATTACK: Man arrested after vicious glassing

    News THE man will face court today while his victim remains in hospital.

    MISSING: Who is Theo Hayez?

    premium_icon MISSING: Who is Theo Hayez?

    News The missing backpacker was last seen in Byron on May 31

    Elton John is 'choking up' during emotional farewell speech

    premium_icon Elton John is 'choking up' during emotional farewell speech

    News Elton John's harmony vocalist says the man has been moved by fans