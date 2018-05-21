Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Telstra logo
Telstra logo Contribtued
Breaking

Telstra outage hits 4G, 3G and SMS services

21st May 2018 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:48 AM

AUSTRALIA'S largest mobile carrier Telstra is suffering its second nationwide mobile outage this month, with 3G, 4G services and internet connections cut off to customers around the country.

The first reports of a widespread outage appeared just before 10am, with Telstra customers reporting they had been forced back to a 3G connection, and were no longer able to access the internet.

While the company did not initially acknowledge the problem, more than 3600 Telstra customers reported issues to Aussie Outages.

"We're working to fix an issue impacting some mobile services. Sorry for the inconvenience," the Telstra Twitter account posted at 10:55am.

Telstra has since issued a statement confirming the issue, but with no mention of a fix.

"The issue is impacting some 4G mobile voice and data services nationally, which is also causing congestion for 3G services," the company said. 

"We're working to resolve the issue and are investigating the root cause. We're sorry for the inconvenience."    Despite reports some Telstra users had been unable to contact emergency services during the outage, the company said "calls to 000 will connect over others carriers' networks where they have mobile coverage".

A map produced by Aussie Outages shows the problem is affecting a majority of major metropolitan hubs around the country.

The Telstra outage is hitting services across the country.
The Telstra outage is hitting services across the country.

The outage began around 10:00am this morning with customers taking to social media to complain of losing mobile service.

Ironically, the latest problem also downed Telstra's Service Status page, where customers are asked to check whether there are planned outages or maintenance happening in their area.

The company's social media team finally acknowledged the problems after 10.40am, replying to concerned customers that there was "an issue impacting our mobile network".

The nationwide outage comes just 20 days after the last widespread issue, that downed mobile phone connection for two hours.

A Telstra spokesman later confirmed the problems were caused "by technical changes made ahead of upgrades to mobile traffic control equipment in Telstra's Exhibition Street exchange in Melbourne".

Telstra's network also failed on May 4 in an outage that affected some Triple-Zero calls for 10 hours across five states and is currently the subject of a formal investigation by the Federal Government.

One Bundaberg user said he checked for outages on the Telstra site and got an error message.

On the Sunshine Coast, a similar check reproduced the same result.

Another reported there was no coverage in the Adelaide CBD.

Another said there was no service in Sydney's CBD.

Telstra has responded publicly on Twitter, apologising for the disruption but not confirming the extent of the outage.

The outage also comes after poor financial results from Telstra, as the company warned investors its earnings were shrinking in a tough, more competitive market despite attracting 60,000 more postpaid mobile customers in the third quarter of the year.

The telco also faces legal action from rival Optus, which has taken the company to court over its advertisements for an "unlimited" mobile phone plan.

"Without any qualification, these advertisements are likely to mislead customers," Optus claimed in court documents.
 

Related Items

4g 4g network bundaberg editors picks mobile phone network outage sunshine coast telstra
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Serial paedophile back in court after national outrage

    premium_icon Serial paedophile back in court after national outrage

    News Convicted paedophile faces court on fresh charges.

    A beach-side home that ticks all the boxes

    A beach-side home that ticks all the boxes

    Property Safety Beach home is Mark Peel from LJ Hooker's Pick of the Week

    • 21st May 2018 12:15 PM
    Firearms allegedly seized after bikies' homes raided

    premium_icon Firearms allegedly seized after bikies' homes raided

    News High-ranking member of Coffs Harbour Nomads' chapter to face court.

    • 21st May 2018 11:30 AM
    Major phone outages across the Coffs Coast

    Major phone outages across the Coffs Coast

    News ARE you having trouble sending a text or receiving a phone call?

    • 21st May 2018 10:45 AM
    • 1 James2450

    Local Partners