Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It's understood the issue has been affecting users since 4.45am this morning.
It's understood the issue has been affecting users since 4.45am this morning.
News

Customer anger over Telstra outage

31st Oct 2018 4:38 PM

TELSTRA has confirmed it is working to resolve an outage affecting some of its cloud services, including its private cloud platform and applications.

The outage is affecting a number of Telstra's online features including access to Telstra.com, MyAccount, Online Billing, the Telstra 24/7 app, Telstra Consumer Webmail and some Telstra Wholesale apps.

It's understood the issue has been affecting users since 4.45am this morning.

In its latest update this afternoon, the telecom giant said the team was "still working to fix" the issue.

Frustrated customers took to Telstra to report issues with the cloud service, including not being able to pay their bills or access webmail.

The network is advising users to be patient while it works to solve the issue.

The telco has been hit with multiple outages in the past year, which prompted its shares to drop to a seven-year low in May.

At the time, it said network issues on mobile services were caused by a software default.

Related Items

editors picks telstra telstra outage

Top Stories

    Old highway handover to cost councils, ratepayers $300m

    premium_icon Old highway handover to cost councils, ratepayers $300m

    News There are concerns the proposed handover of the Old Pacific Hwy to Bellingen and Nambucca Shire Councils could impose a $300m cost burden.

    • 31st Oct 2018 4:00 PM
    Community mourns tragic death of 'much-loved' plumber

    Community mourns tragic death of 'much-loved' plumber

    News Memorial to be held for Ryan Duffus in Nambucca.

    Fraser slammed for 'false' bypass comments by council

    premium_icon Fraser slammed for 'false' bypass comments by council

    News Council has hit back at claims from Mr Fraser this week.

    Histories of Coffs Coast pubs retold

    premium_icon Histories of Coffs Coast pubs retold

    News REVEALED: The grand history of the Coffs Coast's pubs over the years

    Local Partners