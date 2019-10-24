Telling detail in new royal photo

The Queen’s framed photo of Meghan and Harry has been removed from her portrait table. Picture: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

IT MAY just be a case of bad timing - but the removal of a framed portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Queen's family portrait table in Buckingham Palace has done nothing to dispel reports of a rift among the royals.

Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed the photo, taken during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's engagement shoot, was no longer perched on the side table during a meeting between the Queen and Grenada's High Commissioner.

The framed picture was last seen in July when the monarch met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Observe:

The Prime Minister met with the Queen in July — but look what’s in the background. Picture: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Look closely, and you’ll be able to make out the Meghan and Harry picture. Picture: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

And here's the table now:

The picture has mysteriously vanished. Picture: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and another of Harry and his brother, still remain in their places.

Maybe she was just decluttering. Picture: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While the Meghan and Harry picture may have just been briefly out of action to get dusted or simply moved to another spot, it couldn't have come at a worse time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple have received mixed reviews for their candid interviews about their recent struggles in Harry and Meghan: An African Adventure, with reports it's caused tension within the royal family.

Meghan and Harry in Johannesburg, South Africa, earlier this month. Picture: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

There were plenty of jaw-dropping moments in the bombshell documentary, but one in particular stood out: Harry appearing to confirm persistent reports of a rift with his older brother.

When journalist Tom Bradby brought up the awkward subject, Harry admitted they "don't see each other as much" these days.

"Umm … part, part of this role and part of this job and part of this family being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably, stuff happens. But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers - and we're certainly on different paths at the moment," he replied.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Meghan revealed she and her husband were "existing not living" and confessed that she was "not OK".

"I never thought it would be easy," she said of marrying the man she had fallen in love with and her new life as part of Britain's royal family.

"But I thought it would be fair."