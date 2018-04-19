IS Teewah Beach the world's craziest road?

The Daily Mail certainly thinks so.

Where else can you dodge sandcastles, watch whales and get bogged in the sand all in the same day, the online site enthuses.

"We're at the opening stretch of what is surely one of the world's strangest roads - and one that gets resurfaced by nature every day,'' the Daily Mail writes.

"Teewah Beach in Queensland, Australia, stretches for over 40 miles, with the Pacific Ocean crashing on one side and multi-coloured dune formations towering on the other.

"… most normal roads don't tend to have kids with buckets and spades digging holes in the middle of them…"

Teewah Beach extends from Double Island Point in Cooloola, Gympie Region through Noosa North Shore in the Shire of Noosa to the Noosa River in Queensland, Australia. It is part of the Great Sandy National Park.

For much of its length it is a designated road under Queensland government legislation.

It is subject to the same laws governing speeding, drink driving and wearing a seatbelt.

View up Teewah Beach.

For 4WD enthusiasts, the beach provides an access way to Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island.

But as locals know, the use of the beach by 4WD enthusiasts is a contentious issue.

Many environmentalists see the 4WD car as a factor in the degradation of beach eco-systems.

Others see it as their only means of experiencing a wilderness area and good fishing.

Road safety issues remain a concern, however, with numerous accidents and fatalities each season, many involving tourists who are not accustomed to the hazards of driving on a beach.

One of the most spectacular views come from the Teewah Coloured Sands - a stretch of sand cliffs along Teewah Beach within Noosa North Shore.

The cliffs are up to 200 metres in height and the sand is in a range of colours, created through natural combinations of iron oxide and vegetable dyes.