Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene after three teenagers were injured at a party. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene after three teenagers were injured at a party. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Teens stabbed in back as gatecrashers invade party

4th Aug 2019 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two teenagers have reportedly been stabbed and another injured after gatecrashers invaded a party at a home in Sydney's west.

Police called to the Northmead house about 10.45pm on Saturday found a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man with wounds to their back and an 18-year-old man with a hand injury.

Three teenagers were injured at a party in Sydney’s west. Picture: Steve Tyson
Three teenagers were injured at a party in Sydney’s west. Picture: Steve Tyson


The trio were taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Officers were told an argument had taken place after a group gatecrashed the party.

Police were told a group gatecrashed the party. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police were told a group gatecrashed the party. Picture: Steve Tyson

 

Two teenagers were reportedly stabbed. Picture: Steve Tyson
Two teenagers were reportedly stabbed. Picture: Steve Tyson

More Stories

crime editors picks injuries stabbing

Top Stories

    VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    News WITH plenty of health and fitness options across the Coffs Coast, we thought we should try and find the local guru in the industry. Here's the region's top 20.

    Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    premium_icon Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    News SEAMUS Walsh, 38, was a much-loved father-of-three.

    CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    premium_icon CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    News Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins are hunting for silverware.

    'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    premium_icon 'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    Crime Blogger concerned by ongoing activities of "misleading” group