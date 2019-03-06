Menu
Trevor Veale
Teen lucky to avoid jail sentence for drug charges

Kathryn Lewis
6th Mar 2019 2:00 AM
AN ARRAWARRA Headland teen has been given a lucky chance after allegedly peddling a "near commercial range" of methamphetamines.

Edan Hull's honesty proved his saviour when Magistrate Karen Stafford gave him a "chance to take the right path" in Grafton local Court on Monday.

The 19-year-old was apprehended in November last year with 5.76g of methamphetamines and $1660 cash which police suspected to be profits from selling the drugs.

The suspected street value of the drugs is $3000.

"You are a young man who won't be going to jail today," Ms Stafford told Hull as he stood before the court.

"Because you were honest with police eventually."

"Do we really need another drug pusher on our streets? You know the answer to that."

"If you blow this chance, next time you're going to jail."

Hull was charged with supply of prohibited drugs and deal with property proceeds of crime up to $100,000.

Ms Stafford sentenced the teen to an 18 month community corrections order and said he must forfeit any profit made.

Police facts tendered to the court revealed a search of Hull's car revealed two clear resealable bags containing the cash.

