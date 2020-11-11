Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Zlatko Sikorsky to stand trial for alleged murders
Crime

Teen’s alleged killer dies after prison bashing

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
11th Nov 2020 9:48 AM

The man accused of killing a teenager and stuffing her body in a barrel has died after he was bashed in his Queensland prison.

NCA NewsWire understands Zlatko Sikorsky, who is awaiting trial for the alleged murder of Larissa Beilby, was taken to hospital on Tuesday with suspected head injuries.

Initial reports suggest he was in a critical condition but the ABC has since reported he died in hospital.

Zlatko Sikorsky was awaiting trial for the murder of Larissa Beilby when he was bashed in prison and taken to hospital.
Zlatko Sikorsky was awaiting trial for the murder of Larissa Beilby when he was bashed in prison and taken to hospital.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed there had been an "altercation" between two prisoners.

"QCS can confirm a prisoner was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital from the Wolston Correctional Centre yesterday afternoon with suspected head injuries," the spokesman said on Wednesday morning.

"The injuries are a result of an altercation with another prisoner.

"CSIU (Corrective Services Investigation Unit) will be advised.

The 37-year-old is accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend in June 2018.

He was committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty, and interfering with a corpse.

Originally published as Teen's killer dies after prison bashing

More Stories

crime editors picks jail jail bashing larissa beilby zlatko sikorsky

Just In

    Bennett hung up on Origin star

    Bennett hung up on Origin star
    • 11th Nov 2020 10:07 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surfing fraternity buoyed by surprise competition

        Premium Content Surfing fraternity buoyed by surprise competition

        Surfing Mid-North Coast plays host to another leg of emerging comp with $7000 up for grabs

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and Queensland have been rescued

        ‘This is going to be a bad afternoon’

        Premium Content ‘This is going to be a bad afternoon’

        Feature Lawrence deputy captain Paul Simpson describes unsettling moments

        IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Wednesday, November...