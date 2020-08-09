Teens flown to hospital after motorbike crash

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter on another mission.

The region's spate of bike accidents continues this weekend with two teenagers suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle accident.

At around 10.30 last night the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked on a medical retrieval to Coffs Harbour Hospital to transfer a 14-year-old male to John Hunter Children's Hospital.

He was suffering internal injuries sustained in an earlier motorcycle accident.

The boy was stabilised by the John Hunter retrieval team prior to the flight to Newcastle.

He was in a stable condition.

It is understood that two teens smashed into each other earlier in the day and the NSW Ambulance Service fixed-wing ambulance was tasked to take the second rider to another hospital for treatment.

Ollie Waanders remains in Queensland Children's Hospital. Contributed

It comes not long after an horrific dirt bike crash at Corindi which left two children with serious injuries.

A week prior to that a woman fell after riding along the Coffs Creek boardwalk, and was impaled on a mangrove.

NSW Ambulance Duty Operations Manager, Inspector Dean Lassau, has urged people to take extra care.

"As a paramedic there is no worse feeling heading to an accident where a child's been involved."