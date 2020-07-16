Teens dress as grandmas to score alcohol

In a pandemic, no one knows you're underage.

That's what Gen Z has discovered as they've updated the fake ID for the COVID-19 era, hitting up liquor stores dressed as elderly grandmas wearing coronavirus face masks.

The "prank" has taken social media platform TikTok by storm, with videos of users bedecked as boozehound nannas - seemingly victorious, bottles in hand - racking up millions of views.

"PSA: Use ur fakes as much as possible bc if you wear a mask they can't see ur whole face lol," one adolescent posted to her under-legal-age brethren.

"Now that we have to wear masks, this is the best time to buy alcohol with a fake ID since the early '80s," stand-up comedian Jason Lawhead posted on Twitter.

One teen’s disguise included a walking frame.

"I hope lots of teens are out there illegally buying alcohol with face masks on, confidently not looking at all like their fake ID," wrote @dannyfailure.

A little artistry can go a long way. One TikTok video with over 1.5 million views depicts a blond girl getting wrinkles drawn on with makeup. The video then shows her using a walking frame in a car park, clutching a bottle of pink liquid, wearing a baggy jumper, wire-rimmed glasses and a babushka headscarf.

In the comments, the poster said the "prank" took place in California. She "tried to talk as little as possible" but she was "a little croaky," she said. The "old lady" was apparently not asked to show ID, and according to a caption by the poster, the store owner "was worried she wouldn't b(e) able to carry (the bottles) here (my)self."

One video with over 2 million views shows another young woman in a grey wig, glasses and an old-person Halloween costume mask. With her surgical mask and gloves on, she seems to be an innocent octogenarian. The clip shows her returning with alcohol in tow, dancing with her friends while she rips off her mask.

This young person scored a bottle of red.

Two million people so far have watched another video of a brunette in a headscarf and costume jewellery walk into a wine shop and later twerk on the side of the road holding bottles of wine.

Yet another sojourn sees a blonde accompanying her "grandmother" - a friend dressed up as a granny wearing a mask and gloves - through a convenience store.

"Oh, my God, it worked!" the poster says as the duo return to the car arm in arm carrying a handle of vodka.

"It's too good, guys," she said.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission

Originally published as Teens dress as grandmas to score alcohol