Teens charged over 550 km trip in allegedly stolen Audi

The alleged stolen Audi S5 crashed at the roundabout at Stadium Drive and the Pacific Highway Coffs Harbour. Three teens were charged after an alleged aggravated break and enter at a home in Sydney.

Three teenagers have been charged after a car stolen from a Sydney home was found crashed on a roundabout in Coffs Harbour.

The teens will face court on Saturday over an alleged aggravated break-in which occurred sometime after 11.30pm at a home on Braidwood Drive, Prestons where a wallet, keys and a 2021 Audi S5 were allegedly stolen while people were asleep inside.

On Friday morning Coffs/Clarence police received reports the occupants of the alleged stolen car had failed to pay for fuel at a service station at Coffs Harbour and officers attending an unrelated job saw the Audi travelling south on the Pacific Highway.

A short time later, officers found the Audi had left the road, crashing into bushland near the intersection of Stadium Drive.

Police began searching the area and later three males, two aged 18 and a 17-year-old, were arrested with at least one of the males being found on the grounds of Coffs Harbour hospital.

A man is arrested at the grounds of Coffs Harbour hospital on March 19.

All three were charged with aggravated break and enter with intent - in company - steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner and dishonestly obtain property by deception.

The older teens were refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Bail Court and the younger teen was refused bail to appear at a children's court, both on Saturday.