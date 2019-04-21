Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four teens have been charged after a pursuit on the Pacific Highway last night.
Four teens have been charged after a pursuit on the Pacific Highway last night. Frank Redward
Crime

Teens charged after highway pursuit

Kathryn Lewis
by
21st Apr 2019 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR teenagers have been charged after they led police on a high-speed pursuit in an allegedly stolen car on the Pacific Highway last night.

Just before 6.30pm Coffs-Clarence Police District officers attempted to stop a Mazda CX5 travelling southbound on the Pacific Highway.

The Mazda allegedly failed to stop and police began a pursuit which was quickly stopped due to safety concerns until the vehicle was seen again on the highway.

Road spikes were successfully deployed on the Pacific Highway, Bom Bom, near South Grafton, and the four occupants of the Mazda were arrested.

They were taken to Grafton Police station where a 16-year-old boy was charged with unlicensed driver - never held, two counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive manner dangerous and possess stolen property outside NSW.

A second 16-year-old boy and two girls, aged 13 and 15, were charged with carried in conveyance without consent.

All four Queensland teenagers were refused bail to appear in a Children's Court today.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Teenage girls attempt violent carjacking

    premium_icon Teenage girls attempt violent carjacking

    News A MIDDLE aged woman has been allegedly assaulted in her own vehicle during an attempted carjacking in Coffs Harbour.

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: Hour-long delays on Pacific Highway

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: Hour-long delays on Pacific Highway

    News Lengthy delays for drivers at Woodburn

    Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

    premium_icon Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

    Crime Police say a fight broke out between the 21 and 17-year-old

    Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    premium_icon Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    Crime Casino mum and dad speak during babysitter's sentencing