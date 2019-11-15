Teens arrested after setting fire during Total Fire Ban

The boys allegedly gathered paper, dry leaves and vegetation and ignited a fire using a cigarette lighter during a total fire ban.

TWO youths have been arrested after allegedly setting a fire during a Total Fire Ban in scrubland at Kingscliff earlier this week.

About 1.00pm on Monday, two teenage boys entered scrubland adjacent to Casuarina Way, Kingscliff - between a paved cycleway and the ocean.

The boys allegedly gathered paper, dry leaves and vegetation and ignited it using a cigarette lighter.

A man using the cycle path, observed smoke rising from the scrubland.

Upon entering the scrubland, he saw the two boys standing near the fire, upon which the boys fled towards the beach.

The man attempted to put out the fire before contacting NSW Fire and Rescue.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and spoke with the man and seized evidence which led to identification of the two boys, aged 13 and 14.

They have since been dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.