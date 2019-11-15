Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The boys allegedly gathered paper, dry leaves and vegetation and ignited a fire using a cigarette lighter during a total fire ban.
The boys allegedly gathered paper, dry leaves and vegetation and ignited a fire using a cigarette lighter during a total fire ban. Trevor Veale
Crime

Teens arrested after setting fire during Total Fire Ban

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Nov 2019 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO youths have been arrested after allegedly setting a fire during a Total Fire Ban in scrubland at Kingscliff earlier this week.

About 1.00pm on Monday, two teenage boys entered scrubland adjacent to Casuarina Way, Kingscliff - between a paved cycleway and the ocean.

The boys allegedly gathered paper, dry leaves and vegetation and ignited it using a cigarette lighter.

A man using the cycle path, observed smoke rising from the scrubland.

Upon entering the scrubland, he saw the two boys standing near the fire, upon which the boys fled towards the beach.

The man attempted to put out the fire before contacting NSW Fire and Rescue.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and spoke with the man and seized evidence which led to identification of the two boys, aged 13 and 14.

They have since been dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

northernnswfires northern rivers crime total fire ban tweed byron local area command
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “I found the front door open, what’s going on?”

        premium_icon “I found the front door open, what’s going on?”

        News MURDER TRIAL LATEST: The telling texts to Sharon Edwards' mobile in the days after her disappearance.

        • JasmineMinhas
        EXCLUSIVE: Bell to ring in new era of dominance with Rebels

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Bell to ring in new era of dominance with Rebels

        Rugby League The NRRRL coach of the year is ready to return the Rebels to glory.

        • JasmineMinhas
        GALLERY: Miraculous escape from 20m wall of flames

        premium_icon GALLERY: Miraculous escape from 20m wall of flames

        News Liberation Trail bushfire leaves behind it trail of destruction

        • JasmineMinhas
        Glenreagh man caught driving with loaded gun

        premium_icon Glenreagh man caught driving with loaded gun

        Crime Man disqualified from driving until 2047 and on bail when stopped

        • JasmineMinhas