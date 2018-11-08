Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police pursued the allegedly stolen car.
Police pursued the allegedly stolen car. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Teens arrested after Cherbourg hit and run

Jessica Mcgrath
by
8th Nov 2018 10:23 AM | Updated: 1:21 PM

TWO teens have been taken into custody after an alleged hit and run in Cherbourg yesterday.

Queensland police officers responded to reports of a red vehicle driving erratically through the streets on Wednesday November 7.

Police officers pursued the allegedly stolen vehicle as the teenagers drove around Fisher St, Barber St and Bell St at 10.20am.

The teenagers, who were brought into custody at around 11am on Wednesday, will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

Any witnesses with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident are urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444, or to report anonymously call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

cherbourg crime cherbourg police editors picks murgon police police service queensland south burnett crime stolen vehicle
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Not blind to bypass concerns: RMS team visits Coffs

    premium_icon Not blind to bypass concerns: RMS team visits Coffs

    News A senior RMS project team met with the Advocate to answer some key questions on the bypass project.

    • 8th Nov 2018 1:30 PM
    Indigenous heart health a concern

    premium_icon Indigenous heart health a concern

    News Heart Foundation release new report

    • 8th Nov 2018 1:20 PM
    Foley put hand in my underpants: Journalist

    premium_icon Foley put hand in my underpants: Journalist

    Politics Read the full statement

    • 8th Nov 2018 1:19 PM
    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, car collide, closing highway

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, car collide, closing highway

    News Westpac Helicopter en route to location

    Local Partners