Teens accused of 200km bus joyride

TWO teenagers are accused of taking a 200km joyride through central Queensland in a stolen bus, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

The pair, both 13, allegedly broke into a school near Mackay on Monday about 5.30am where they stole the keys for a bus and took off in it, according to police.

"Cleaning staff arrived and noticed the (office) door was open and then they noticed the back window was pushed out," a spokeswoman said.

The youths are alleged to have driven the bus over a roundabout, narrowly missing another vehicle as they sped north.

"A car had to slam on their brakes to avoid a crash," the spokeswoman said.

It's alleged the bus also crashed into a parked car and trailer.

The bus eventually came to a halt in a vacant lot in Bowen, north of Mackay, but not before being involved in a car accident where it's alleged they went through a give-way intersection.

The two have been charged with entering premises and committing an indictable offence, unlawfully using a motor vehicle and the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.