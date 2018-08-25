Teenager's brave response to mother's stabbing

HEROIC EFFORT: Jacob Robinson-McKay was presented with his Royal Life Saving Society Australia (NSW) Commendation Award by New South Wales Governor David Hurley.

HEROIC EFFORT: Jacob Robinson-McKay was presented with his Royal Life Saving Society Australia (NSW) Commendation Award by New South Wales Governor David Hurley. Rob Tuckwell

IT'S a scene wished upon no one.

Yet at the age of only 14, Jacob Robinson-McKay reacted in a calm and controlled manner after discovering his mother had been stabbed.

This month, Jacob, from Toormina, was one of three Coffs Harbour-based people to receive a Royal Life Saving Society Australia (NSW) Commendation Award.

Around 4.20am on December 12, 2015, Jacob was sleeping in his home, along with his mother, her partner, his grandmother and his five-year-old brother.

His mother and partner were woken during the night by several nuisance phone calls and went outside the house for some fresh air.

Several people arrived and an argument started between a man and his mother's partner, which resulted in a fight.

Jacob's mother tried to separate them, but didn't realise her partner was being stabbed and as a result, also suffered stab wounds to her left arm and right upper thigh.

Bleeding heavily, she ran inside to call emergency services.

Jacob woke up to the commotion and immediately went to his mother's aid.

He placed a towel over the wound on her thigh to apply pressure and wrapped tape around her leg to hold the towel in place.

He then applied pressure and bandaged the wound on her arm.

Jacob went to the front door and locked the screen door after checking the danger was gone to keep other family members safe within the house.

Ambulance officers arrived shortly after and transported his mother and her partner to hospital.

For his actions, now 17-year-old received High Commendations, an award given to those who have carried out acts of bravery and risked their own lives.