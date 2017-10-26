Teenagers arrested after frenzied stabbing attack

The pair were found by police in a makeshift tent in bushland.

The pair were found by police in a makeshift tent in bushland. Trevor Veale

A PAIR of Coffs Harbour teenagers who went into hiding following a frenzied stabbing attack on a 44-year-old man have been found and arrested.

On October 19, Coffs/Clarence police and detectives commenced investigations into the alleged stabbing on Stableford Cl, Coffs Harbour, after the man was allegedly stabbed by the 14-year-old girl and 18-year-old man.

The pair then went into hiding, with police discovering them a few days later on October 25 in a makeshift tent in bushland at Emerald Beach.

Just before 10.30pm on October 25, the pair were arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

The girl was charged with assault and breach of bail. She was refused bail by police due to the risk to the community and appeared in Coffs Harbour Children's Court today.

The man, 18, has been charged with breach of bail, common assault, assault actual bodily harm, affray, wounding with intent He was refused bail by police due to the serious offences and risk to the community, and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.