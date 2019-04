A 14-year-old man was winched to safety after becoming stuck on the rocks south of Wooli.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter were dispatched to the location after the boy sustained an ankle injury and, as such, was not able to be walked out by first responders.

The male was therefore winch extricated and flown to Coffs Harbour airport. He was then handed to the ASNSW paramedics for road transport to hospital.

It is understood the boy is in a stable condition.