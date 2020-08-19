Teenager took selfie of herself in stolen car

A teenager has pleaded guilty to burglary and riding in stolen cars after police found selfies of her and her partner in one of the vehicles.

Shana Jessica Hallinan, 19, pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, obstructing police, being a public nuisance, possessing a drug pipe and breaching bail.

On May 13, Hallinan was in the Kawana Waters police station front foyer waiting for documents.

But when she was asked to give police her fingerprints, Hallinan began swearing at and abusing police officers.

On October 19, police were called to a reported burglary where clothing, phones and other goods were stolen. Police found fingerprints belonging to Hallinan inside the house.

On April 12, a Toyota Rav4 was reported stolen from a house with the keys left in the ignition. The same car was found left in Bli Bli with witnesses describing a young woman with "silver blonde" hair being seen leaving the car.

When police spoke to Hallinan about the stolen car they found a USB drive that had been in the car and selfies of Hallinan and her partner taken inside the vehicle.

On April 15, at 12.30pm Hallinan was searched and detailed at Marcoola where she and another yelled and abused cops.

Police found her in possession of jewellery, pharmaceuticals, tobacco and cash that had been reported stolen.

Her lawyer Shaun Kolo said Hallinan had struggled with drug abuse and addiction but had been sober for months since this offending.

Hallinan said her drug use has led to her being in trouble with the law and before the courts.

She was placed on probation for 12 months. A conviction was not recorded.

