Teenager recovering from a critical farm injury

A Mission Beach teen was injured after she was kicked by a horse at Raheen Stud, at Gladfield, early yesterday.

GRETTA Berge, a 19-year-old woman injured in accident at a Gladfield property, remains in intensive care with a serious head injury.

Her grandfather, Basil Nolan Snr, said doctors were confident she would recover.

"Gretta has stabilised," he said.

"We will know a bit later today after the doctors do another scan."

Ms Berge suffered a critical head injury after she was kicked by a horse at Raheen Stud at 8.45am yesterday.

A LifeFlight aeromedical crew transported Ms Berge to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

The Mission Beach teen was helping on the family property for the past year.

Mr Nolan was with Ms Berge when the incident occurred.

"They were walking back when the yearling got frightened and reared up," he said.

The force of the kick traumatised one of the arteries supplying Ms Berge's brain, which doctors stabilised with a stint.

Mr Nolan said the early indicators suggested brain swelling was minimal.