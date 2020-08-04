Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services have dealt with a serious rollover near Charters Towers.
Emergency services have dealt with a serious rollover near Charters Towers.
News

Teenager killed in horror highway rollover

by SAM FLANAGAN, SHAYLA BULLOCH
4th Aug 2020 7:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6.30am: An 18-year-old woman has been killed in a horrific car crash near Charters Towers.

The woman was among four people who were involved in a car rollover on the Flinders Highway near Charters Towers about 9.15pm last night.

She was initially in a critical condition when treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was flown to Townsville University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Another man and woman, both in their 20s, were taken to Charters Towers Hospital.

Community Newsletter SignUp

BREAKING: Four people are in a serious condition after a vehicle rolled on the Flinders Highway near Charters Towers.

Emergency services got the call to a reported rollover at Richmond Hill near Six Mile Creek around 9.15pm.

On arrival paramedics found four people who had all suffered serious injuries.

The emergency helicopter has been deployed from Charters Towers Hospital to the scene to assist paramedics.

It's believed a 25-year-old female is in a critical condition and a male is in a serious condition.

Another male and female involved in the crash have both suffered back injuries.

The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are both on scene.

Originally published as Teenager killed in horror highway rollover

editors picks fatal crash teenager townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        IN COURT: 49 people facing Coffs Harbour court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 49 people facing Coffs Harbour court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Tuesday, August 4

        Our rare property with 4km of river views

        premium_icon Our rare property with 4km of river views

        Property It’s a view many would pay good money for, but this view with a difference is...

        Grisly discovery made on North Coast beach

        premium_icon Grisly discovery made on North Coast beach

        Environment Campers on a walk along an isolated beach made a gruesome find Sunday morning.