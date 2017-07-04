23°
Teenager in serious condition after being hit by a car

Keagan Elder
4th Jul 2017 3:30 PM

A PEDESTRIAN has been hospitalised in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour.

A witness at the scene said a teenage girl crossed at the Pacific Hwy and Orlando St intersection as the traffic lights changed when she was struck.

Witnesses said the teenager was thrown about 10-15m before hitting the roadway heavily.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the girl, 15, suffered a serious head injury and a suspected fracture to her pelvis.

She also suffered injuries to her shoulder and leg.

The teenager was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Police from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are investigating the incident.

Police interview witnesses after a pedestrian was hit on the Pacific Hwy Orlando St intersection on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Police interview witnesses after a pedestrian was hit on the Pacific Hwy Orlando St intersection on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Keagan Elder
coffs/clarence local area command nsw ambulance pedestrian

