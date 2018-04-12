Teenager has high expectations as she makes Games debut

PREPARED: Taylah Robertson is set to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games. She will compete in the 51kg division.

PREPARED: Taylah Robertson is set to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games. She will compete in the 51kg division. Warren Lynam

BOXING: Cooroy fighter Taylah Robertson is set to step into the ring for her Commonwealth Games debut on Friday, brimming with confidence.

The 19-year-old will clash with England's Lisa Whiteside in the semi-finals after being gifted a first-round bye.

Even if she loses, she's guaranteed a medal but the national flyweight champion isn't at Gold Coast 2018 for bronze.

"I'm 100 per cent confident that I'm going to get a gold medal," she told the Daily before the Games.

Robertson's had tough training sessions in the Philippines and at the Australian Institute of Sport in the lead-up to the competition.

"I'm extremely set at the moment and my boxing is the best it's ever been," she had said.

"I look forward to competing and it's been a long time of training to compete so I feel more than ready.

"I can't wait to let my hands go and do what I've been training for really."

She's prepared to go the distance against Whiteside if necessary.

"I train all day for this, so 3x3 minute rounds should be quite easy once I get in," she said.

"Power has been incorporated into all of our training so we've had a really good prep for this and the coaches that have designed this program have made sure we're extremely fit coming into these Games, which is really good."

Robertson, who hails from Bribie Island and lives in Caloundra, is the only fighter in the seven-competitor 51kg division who was afforded a bye in the quarter finals.

Boxers are renowned for having a certain amount of confidence and it seems she's got no shortage of that.

When asked what experience she was looking forward to at the Gold Coast, she said: "I'm mostly looking forward to (having) a gold medal around my neck to be honest."

The semi-final will be contested at midday with the final to be held on Saturday.