‘Millionaire by 21’: Teen makes $1800 an hour

HARLEY Bird is just 16 years old - but she's already on track to be a millionaire within the next few years.

That's because the British teen is the voice behind one of the world's best-loved characters, Peppa Pig - a role she had now held for 11 years.

The show is so phenomenally successful the schoolgirl rakes in $1800 an hour, and can earn more than $21,000 in one week, the UK's Daily Star has revealed.

The teenager is now on track to be a millionaire by the time she's 21, and she is making a name for herself as an actor, having appeared alongside Golden Globe-winning actress Saoirse Ronan in the film How I Live Now, and starring in the Disney Channel series So Sammy.

An anonymous source told the Daily Star Harley was "the most successful teenage voice over artist in Britain right now".

Harley Bird is the voice of Peppa Pig. Picture: Twitter

"She is hot property and easily earns £1000 ($AU1800) an hour," the source said.

"She's also difficult to replace as she's mature enough to be a great actor but still has the distinctive voice families around the world know as Peppa."

Harley scored her famous role at the age of five, before she was even old enough to read her lines.

"[The producers] used to read the lines out to me, and I used to have to copy them back," she told hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield British morning television show This Morning recently.

She told the show she had now grown into the role after spending so many years in character.

"I really understand the character, I understands how she speaks, how she'd do things, how she'd react," Harley said.

Peppa Pig (right) meets a koala at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo while on holiday in Australia with Kylie Kangaroo (left). Picture: Supplied

In 2015, Harley appeared on a live interview on Australia's Today Show, where she revealed she'd landed the dream role as she "just sounded a bit like a pig" when she was a child.

Today, the show is broadcast around the world in 40 different languages.

