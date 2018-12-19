Menu
NSW Police’s Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the death. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Teenager discovered dead on road

by Ben Graham
19th Dec 2018 7:13 AM

A MOTORIST has made a tragic discovery on a road near Wagga Wagga, NSW, where they found the body of a teenage boy on the road.

NSW Police released a statement this morning confirming officers are investigating after the boy was found in the Riverina area.

A police spokesman said that about 1.30am emergency services were called to River Road, Wantabadgery, about 40km east of Wagga Wagga, after a passing motorist noticed a strange object on the road.

The discovery was made at about 1.30am. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
The driver stopped and discovered it was the body of a teenage boy.

"A crime scene has been established and inquiries are now under way to confirm the identity of the boy," police said in a statement.

"Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the death."

