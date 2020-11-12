Teenager critical after being hit by van

A TEENAGER remains in a critical condition after he was struck by a car near Boambee East overnight.

Around 1.20am last night two men were walking northbound on the Pacific Highway, near the Sawtell Road off-ramp, when one of the pedestrians was hit by a white van.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, stopped and rendered assistance before emergency services attended.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old man, was treated at the scene before being taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The Pacific Highway was closed northbound for a short time, however, has since reopened.

The driver was also taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for mandatory testing.

A crime scene was established which has been examined by forensic officers.

As officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, they are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam vision, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.