Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teen who bit a police officer has been refused bail.
A teen who bit a police officer has been refused bail. Trevor Veale
Crime

Teenager bites police officer, urinates in holding cell

Rick Koenig
by
12th Nov 2018 3:27 PM

A TEENAGER who bit a police officer during a violent arrest before urinating in the holding cell has been refused bail.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was found intoxicated by drugs or alcohol in the front passenger's seat of a car at 11pm on Chinderah Bay Dr, Chinderah on Friday night.

The teen was searched and officers allegedly found marijuana in his wallet and an amount of cash.

Police said the teenager then became aggressive with police as they attempted to search his pants.

He was wrestled to the ground before he allegedly bit a female officer's hand.

Police allegedly found multiple, smaller packs of marijuana in the teen's pants and later found a cap that still had its store tags attached. W

When the teen was placed in the dock at the Tweed Heads Police Station, it is alleged he urinated throughout the holding area.

The teen has been charged with multiple offences including possess prohibited drug, assault police, goods in custody suspected of being stolen and malicious damage.

He was refused bail to appear via video link to Parramatta Children's Court on Sunday.

arrest chinderah tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    'Cannabis oil' doc questions safety of 'black market drugs'

    premium_icon 'Cannabis oil' doc questions safety of 'black market drugs'

    News Medical marijuana advocate Andrew Katelaris quizzes expert about the difference between 'black market drugs' and legal medical cannabis 　　

    • 13th Nov 2018 7:07 AM
    Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    premium_icon Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    News The half-day public holiday will be reassessed next year.

    Steering the ships to the coast's future

    Steering the ships to the coast's future

    Business Coffs Harbour pushes to become a cruise ship terminal stopover.

    • 13th Nov 2018 7:00 AM
    Police call for help as crimes committed by children spike

    premium_icon Police call for help as crimes committed by children spike

    Crime Police call for community assistance following shocking crime stats.

    Local Partners