Teenager arrested over spate of break-ins

Jasmine Minhas
A YOUNG teenager has been arrested over a series of alleged break and enters on the Coffs Coast.

Police said between December 1-11 a number of houses were broken into around the Sawtell and Toormina areas.

Following inquiries, officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command executed a search warrant at a home on Lewis St, Toormina, about 10am yesterday.

A short time later, with assistance from Ballina detectives, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on Tamar St at Ballina.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with six counts of aggravated break, enter and steal knowing person in premises, two counts of goods in custody, be carried in conveyance and aggravated break and enter with intent to steal.

The boy was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at a children's court on January 15.

