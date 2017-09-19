30°
Teenager arrested over series of armed robberies

The 18-year-old man is alleged to be one of two men who committed a series of armed robberies across the Coffs Coast.
Jasmine Minhas
A MAN, 18, has been arrested and charged over a number of armed robberies which took place over a month on the Coffs Coast.

Strike Force Mangabey was established by Coffs/Clarence detectives to investigate a series of armed robberies, allegedly committed by two men, which took place earlier this year.

These crimes took place at Sawtell Bowling Club, a video store and a supermarket.

On Sunday, September 17, detectives arrested the 18-year-old in relation to the attempted armed robbery at Sawtell Bowling Club on the night of July 22.

He was also charged in relation to the video store robbery which took place on July 9, and the supermarket robbery on July 17.

The man was refused bail and appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, September 18.

He is to appear in the same court on October 10.

A 29-year-old remains before the court as his alleged partner in the crimes.

