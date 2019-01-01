Teen mum ‘crashed ute before wild car park brawl’

An ice-addicted teenage mum who had never held a driver's license was at the wheel of a ute which ploughed into other vehicles in a Sydney car park and sparked a violent brawl with police on New Year's Eve, a court has heard.

Lillian Prieto, 19, was driving with her four co-accused on board - Tyson Dellosta, 21, Jonah Taufua, 21, Solomon Kifooti, 27, and another woman, 24, - when police tried to stop the allegedly stolen VW Amarok in the Dee Why Beach car park.

Lillian Prieto leaves court today. Picture: Jordon Shields

Parramatta Bail Court heard Preito allegedly slammed into one car, injuring a woman in the driver's seat, and damaged three other vehicles before the group "decamped" and began yelling at people.

As police approached, Dellosta allegedly began punching a senior constable in the head, leaving him with swelling on both temples and a cut lip.

Five people have been charged over the car park brawl. Picture: TNV

Police allege in documents tendered to court the same senior constable tried to speak to Taufua, who allegedly had a knife, pulling it in and out of his pocket during the exchange.

The court heard the Prieto, who was charged with reckless driving, affray and other offences, was the mother of a two-year-old boy, suffered bipolar disorder and was addicted to ice, although she had managed to stay clean for the past week.

Lillian Prieto was driving with her four co-accused hen police tried to stop the allegedly stolen VW Amarok. Picture: 7 News

A registrar granted Prieto bail, citing her young age and lack of criminal history, while

Delosta, who was charged with a number of offences including knowingly be carried in a stolen car, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest and Taufua, charged with affray wielding a knife in public and other offences, did not apply for bail.

All five accused will face court at a later date, including Kifooti, from Mosman, who was charged with being carried in a stolen car and affray.

Lillian Prieto is the mother of a two-year-old boy. Picture: Jordon Shields

Lillian Prieto was granted bail.

Tyson Dellosta did not apply for bail.

All five accused will face court at a later date. Picture: TNV