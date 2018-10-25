Teenage girl, 15, linked to Mackay crime spree

A MACKAY girl has been charged with a dozen offences after allegedly going on a week-long crime spree in Mackay and Townsville.

That includes stealing a car in Mackay and breaking into an early learning centre on Shakespeare St in East Mackay.

The 15-year-old girl was arrested in Townsville on Tuesday morning.

Police have said the girl was on bail, after being released earlier this month.

She then allegedly embarked on a crime spree that began in Mackay between a week and ten days ago.

It is alleged the teenage girl stole a car, before breaking into the early learning childhood centre.

Police allege she made off with a number of Apple iPad tablets.

Detective Senior Constable Belinda West, of Queensland Police's Kirwan Criminal Investigation Branch, said the girl also allegedly graffittied her own name on the walls of the centre.

The girl then allegedly drove to Townsville and committed more offences.

That included stealing an amount of alcohol from a bottle shop on Sunday night in the company of two others, it's alleged.

Police allege she later stole groceries from a convenience store in Heatley.

The girl has been charged with five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, five counts of stealing and one count of wilful damage.

She's also been charged with one count of entering premises and committing an indictable offence.

The teenager will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

Under the Act, if the teenager is found guilty before a youth justice system court she could be held in custody at a juvenile detention centre.

To be held responsible as an adult in Queensland, a person must be aged 18 or older.

Children found guilty are exposed to programs and services aimed at rehabilitation and re-entry into the community.