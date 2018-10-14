Menu
General photos of the parking situation at Mt Druitt Westfields.
General photos of the parking situation at Mt Druitt Westfields.
Teenage boy allegedly rapes man in shopping centre car park

14th Oct 2018 7:30 PM

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after he allegedly chased a man through a Westfield carpark before raping him at knifepoint.

NSW Police allege the 16-year-old boy sexually assaulted the man in the car park of Mt Druitt's Westfield this morning.

About 1am, the 53-year-old man was standing in the Westfield car park on Carlisle Ave when he was approached by the teen, who was unknown to him.

 

Westfield in Mt Druitt.
Westfield in Mt Druitt.

The boy pulled out a large knife and allegedly threatened the man.

The 53-year-old tried to flee but was chased and caught by the teen.

Police allege the man was then sexually assaulted by the boy.

After the harrowing incident, the man called police and was taken to Blacktown Hospital.

He was looked over by doctors at the hospital however suffered no physical injury.

A short time later, the boy was arrested nearby on Luxford Rd in Whalan.

The teen was found with a large knife.

He was taken to Riverstone Police Station and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault - threaten actual bodily harm on victim with weapon.

He was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Monday.

