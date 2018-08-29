Teenage boy accused of raping younger girlfriend

The victim alleges the defendant asked her to join him and they went to his room where they had consensual sex, but the girl said "stop, get off me” after about two minutes.

A TEENAGER has been accused of raping a girl he was dating for two months at a party last year.

The 17-year-old is on trial this week in the Rockhampton District Court having pleaded not guilty to rape and common assault.

He has, however, pleaded guilty to three charges of carnal knowledge in relation to three occasions where he had consensual sex with the 15-year-old girl.

In her opening address, Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence told the jury the teenagers first had sex one month into their relationship and again a few weeks later.

She said on the night of the alleged rape, the girl caught a taxi with a group of friends to the defendant's home where they gathered in the garage, drinking alcohol and talking.

Ms Lawrence said the victim alleges the defendant asked her to join him and they went to his room where they had consensual sex, but the girl said "stop, get off me" after about two minutes.

The girl claims at the time she asked the defendant to stop, she tried to push him away with both of her hands but he grabbed them, held them above her head and said "no".

Ms Lawrence said the girl managed to push the defendant off after three minutes.

The court heard witnesses to be called will tell the jury that the girl looked like she was about to cry, requested they all leave immediately, and told some that she had just been raped.

The Crown will allege the group left the defendant's home, only to be called back when the defendant claimed the girl left something behind.

Ms Lawrence said witnesses will give evidence about words being exchanged and a neighbour coming to assist.

The trial continues today.