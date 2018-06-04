Machete stabbing at teenage birthday party

One of the stabbing victims arriving at Westmead Hospital. Picture: Steve Tyson

DAVID Davis was reportedly trying to help guests leave a 16th birthday party when he was allegedly stabbed with a 50cm machete by a 15-year-old gatecrasher.

A seemingly "drama free night" erupted into a violent brawl about 10.30pm Saturday when Mr Davis and friend Corey Hamilton were out the front of a Quakers Hill home, in Sydney's west, wrapping things up for Corey's younger brother and birthday boy Liam Hamilton.

Both men were allegedly stabbed with a machete by the gatecrasher who arrived with a group as the party was reportedly winding up.

Mr David, 22, was allegedly stabbed in the back and suffered a punctured lung. He was still in Westmead Hospital recovering last night after undergoing surgery.

Mr Hamilton, also 22, received a stab wound under his arm.

Police arrested 11 people after setting up a crime scene, six of them teenage boys aged between 15 and 17 and five men aged between 18 and 20.

A man leaves Riverstone Police Station after he was detained at the party in Quakers Hill. Picture: Jenny Evans

A 15-year-old from Blacktown was charged with wounding a person with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm, being armed with the intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and breach of bail.

The brothers' mother told The Daily Telegraph the guys out the front told the uninvited guests the party was over and tried to move them on when the 15-year-old "jumped on" Mr Davis.

"They started on them, they were on the ground fighting both of them," she said.

"If those boys got into the house, who knows. There were as many girls as boys here.

"It's just scary, it could have been so much worse."

Birthday boy Liam Hamilton who was celebrating turning 16. Picture: Facebook

Stabbing victim David Davis who reportedly told the gatecrashers to leave. Picture: Facebook

One witness reported there were more than 70 people in the street during the brawl.

"Just a bunch of boys punching on and a lot of girls screaming. I head them throwing glass and stuff,' the witness told Daily Mail Australia.

The boys' mum also said the party had strictly not been put on social media.

The 15-year-old was yesterday refused bail at the Parramatta Children's Court.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair said the need to protect the community outweighed other considerations.

The boy was on bail for a robbery offence.

The Daily Telegraph also reported another 20-year-old man Kuat Abol was also charged with breach of bail but his lawyer said he was a guest.

Police yesterday said inquiries were continuing.