Teenage angst takes centre stage

MODERN ROMEO & JULIET? Actors Shelley Lane and Regan Arnold in character for Heathers The Musical. Wendy Andrews

SLUT shaming, suicide, murder and bullying are not the go-to topics for your average musical. But then, Heathers is definitely not your average musical.

With a young, local cast of fresh faces, many on stage for their first time, and a dynamic director in Rory Banwell, this latest production from CHATS is one that will spark conservation - which is exactly what this show was designed to do.

Having walked away with the gong for best musical on the West End, Heathers takes audiences on quite a ride through the eyes of students at fictional Westerburg High School.

This production starts with a single spotlight on the face of 17-year-old Veronica Sawyer (played by Shelley Lane) as she reads from her diary, despairing at the social hierarchy at her school which is ruled by three girls all named Heather.

When Veronica's talent for forgery gets the Heathers out of detention, they give her a makeover and elevate her to their inner circle.

Throw in a moody, mysterious new guy, the clumsy and loyal bestie, the footy boys, clueless parents, naive but well-meaning teachers and you have a story that packs quite a few punches and takes teenage angst to the next level.

Witty dialogue and sassy song lyrics ensure plenty of light and shade in this black comedy.

The young cast serve up strong performances and the live band, in the skilled hands of Peter Skelton, delivers on all fronts.

Note this show comes with a content warning: sex scene, drug use, language, suicide.

It also shines a light on subjects often left in shadow, which is why it is also being used as a fundraiser for Beyond Blue.

Based on the popular movie of the same name, this show is sure to appeal to teenagers and young adults.

WHAT: Heathers the Musical

WHERE: Jetty Theatre

DATES: April 4-14

TIX: Box office or jettytheatre.com