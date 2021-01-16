Teen techies help older folk to be part of robot revolution
For those of us who grew up with 24-hour shopping and deep-state conspiracies at our fingertips, we can sometimes forget there are some who haven't caught on to the robot revolution.
Thankfully there is a group of tech savvy teens who are helping an older generation tell the difference between their Bitcoins and Bejewelled.
Made possible by funding from the State Library, the one-on-one sessions being held across Coffs Coast Libraries pair a young person up with anyone needing help to become a little more technologically literate.
The youngsters involved in the sessions are smart, local people who know about current technology and are happy to have a chat.
The program empowers seniors while also giving young people valuable employment and experience in a teaching environment.
"I'm delighted to see an initiative that allows our young people to be employed doing something they enjoy while helping our older community members to become more technologically self-sufficient," said Coffs Harbour City Council mayor Denise Knight.
The 20 minute sessions give seniors the opportunity to ask anything in an effort to help them get the most out of their digital devices including computers, tables and smartphones.
One-on-One Tech Savvy Senior Sessions
Free 20 minute bookings between 10am to 12pm
Toormina Library: Tuesday January 19 and Friday January 29
Woolgoolga Library: Wednesday January 20 and 27
Coffs Harbour Library: Monday January 18 and 25 and February 1