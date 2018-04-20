Menu
Login
News

Teen suicide after parents wouldn’t let her go to party

by Shawn Cohen and Joe Tacopino
20th Apr 2018 11:42 AM | Updated: 1:13 PM

A 14-year-old girl who committed suicide by jumping from her New York apartment building was upset over not being allowed to go to a friend's birthday party, sources have said.

The teenager leaped to her death from her bedroom window on the 15th floor of the Greenwich Village co-op after an argument with her parents, police sources told the New York Post.

The girl had recently gotten into trouble for shoplifting from a Barnes and Noble and a poor report from a parent-teacher conference earlier in the week, the sources said on Thursday (New York time).

After the argument with her parents on Wednesday afternoon over the birthday party - the girl locked herself into her room and then removed the screen from her window, according to the sources.

She plummeted from the Greenwich House at 54 W. 16th St. at about 4.50pm Wednesday, police said.

Her parents had desperately tried to pry open the bedroom door, but by the time they gained access to her room it was too late, sources said.

The girl landed on top of a scaffolding on Sixth Avenue and was declared dead at the scene.

- New York Post

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
editors picks greenwich village new york teen teen suicide
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Albanese: Coffs has been shortchanged by Coalition

    Albanese: Coffs has been shortchanged by Coalition

    Politics LABOR heavyweight Anthony Albanese said the Cowper MP has failed to secure a dollar of new investment for the Coffs Harbour bypass.

    • 20th Apr 2018 1:15 PM
    Olissa rules the sand and surf at Aussies

    Olissa rules the sand and surf at Aussies

    Sport Olissa Onley and James Hill claim national titles.

    Local Partners