A teenager was airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight helicopter to hospital after a farming accident near Kilcoy. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Teen suffers 'traumatic' injuries after farming accident

Shayla Bulloch
by
7th Apr 2019 9:15 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM
A TEENAGER suffered traumatic arm injuries after becoming caught in farm machinery on a property west of the Sunshine Coast.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to a property near Kilcoy about 7.45am on Saturday after reports a teenage boy had been out feeding cattle on the family property using a cattle feeder when his right arm was caught in the machine.

The Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the property and treated the patient for severe trauma to his right hand.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter met the ambulance at a nearby town where the aeromedical team stabilised him for the flight and airlifted him to the Queensland Children's Hospital in brisbane.

He is in a serious but stable condition. His mother accompanied him for the flight.

