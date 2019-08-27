Teen stabbed in forest at illegal doof party

NSW police at Coffs Harbour boat ramp. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

NSW police at Coffs Harbour boat ramp. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

UPDATE: POLICE will this morning address the media on a stabbing at an illegal rave party in a state forest, north of Coffs Harbour.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and arm.

A 16-year-old yesterday appeared before the Coffs Harbour Children's Court charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The stabbing happened during an altercation at an unsanctioned rave party in the Wedding Bells State Forest, Bucca early on Sunday morning.

More details to follow.

EARLIER: A TEENAGER will face court today following an alleged stabbing north of Coffs Harbour.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday ( the early hours of Sunday morning), police were called to the Wedding Bells State Forest, Bucca, following reports a man had been wounded.

Police have been told an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen and arm with what's believed to be a knife.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District arrived a short time later and arrested a 16-year-old boy.

He was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to face a children's court today.