Three teenagers have been arrested after another teen was stabbed at one of Melbourne’s busiest train stations.
Crime

Teen stabbed at train station

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 2:07 PM

Three teenagers have been arrested following an alleged stabbing at Flinders Street Station in Melbourne overnight.

Officers arrested the trio - a 17-year-old from Mont Albert North and two 18-year-old boys from Balwyn North - just before 4am.

They are currently being questioned by police.

An 18-year-old has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

 

Originally published as Teen stabbed at Melbourne train station

