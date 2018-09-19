Teen slam poet takes the limelight

CATAPULTING to stardom, Coffs Harbour's Solli Raphael has come a long way since being named the youngest ever winner of the Australian Poetry Slam.

The 13-year-old has had an incredible year, performing for masses at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games and TEDxSydney a month later.

He's been interviewed countless times, appearing on national TV and radio shows.

Now Solli has released his first book, aptly titled Limelight.

It wasn't always lights and cameras for the young teen, a former school captain at Narranga Primary School.

And despite his young age, his poetry shows his wisdom is remarkably beyond his years as it tackles issues surrounding race, equality and the environment.

Solli discovered his passion for poetry at the age of nine and it was when he stumbled upon a YouTube video he decided slam poetry was his calling.

You could argue it was fate when he came across a brochure at the local library for the Coffs Harbour heat of the Australian Poetry Slam.

"I've always sort of had a natural flair for writing, I've always loved it,” Solli said.

"I've always had a passion for protecting the environment and saying what I believe in. When I came across poetry, I thought it was the perfect platform.”

Solli's passion for the environment is evident in his work and he's now teamed up with Greenpeace to create a campaign on the importance of environmental protection.

"It means a lot to me to do the best I can to save the environment. Not many people realise how damaging their everyday actions can be.

"I always pick up rubbish when I see it, and we haven't used single-use plastic in our house for about three years now. People think little changes wouldn't do much, but when there are 7.5billion people seeking to do the same, it makes a massive impact.

"I don't want to be the final generation to see the last of our oceans before it all becomes plastic soup.”

The outspoken performer has five books in the pipeline and has aspirations to branch out into rapping.

He's even been considering the idea of one day breaking into politics. When sharing his thoughts on the current state of affairs, though, he wasn't afraid to be blunt.

"I've always tried to use as much of my public platform to speak on what I believe, so I guess I'm a bit ashamed (the politicians are) not. The media opportunities they have, the power they have, they're just wasting it.”

Solli's book, Limelight, includes more than 30 of his favourite poems and includes chapters on writing poetry, managing stage fright and writer's block, and more. Limelight is available at The Book Warehouse.