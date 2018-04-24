Menu
Login
Offbeat

Teen shares hilarious ‘psychic reading’

by Ally Foster
24th Apr 2018 7:16 AM

A TEENAGER has hilariously revealed how she managed to get a refund from an online psychic who didn't get anything right.

Niamh Gargan paid £10 ($AU18) to be told her fortune but was seriously underwhelmed by the result.

The 19-year-old from Glasgow received less-than-startling predictions such as she was "into beauty and hair" and wanted to "settle down with someone".

The Facebook psychic, "Brodie Mcdougall", at first declined a refund, insisting her work "takes a lot of energy".

But after a further series of predictions fell well wide of the mark - including pregnancy - the psychic gave in and returned Niamh's cash.

Niamh sent screenshots of her conversation with the 'clairvoyant' to her friend, Matthew Currie, who posted them on Twitter, writing: "Honestly couldn't make up the stuff Niamh does. Paid a random lassie £10 for a psychic reading and got this."

Niamh today admitted: "I felt like an idiot but I couldn't stop laughing at my own stupidity and the things she was coming out with. I think she was just saying the first thing that came into her head."

-Read more.

Keep digging!
Keep digging! Supplied
psychic refund social media viral post
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Police on scene in Toormina

    Police on scene in Toormina

    News POLICE are currently attending an incident in the Anderson Street area of Toormina.

    • 24th Apr 2018 8:30 AM
    2018 Anzac Day Services across the region

    2018 Anzac Day Services across the region

    News Guide to times and locations for 2018 Anzac Day Services.

    Hero towie honoured for saving woman's life

    Hero towie honoured for saving woman's life

    News Bravery honours for tow truck driver who saved unconscious woman

    Household item that will ‘soon be extinct’

    Household item that will ‘soon be extinct’

    Lifestyle Say goodbye to the landline

    Local Partners