‘Sinister’ predator sexually harassing girls online

A "sinister" sexual predator who posed as both a girl and a model photographer on social media to sexually harass young teenage girls in messages and phone calls has been jailed.

Jay Williams, 30 of Modbury Heights, was sentenced in the District Court on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to two counts of making a communication with the intention of making a child amenable to sexual activity.

In sentencing, Judge Paul Muscat said Williams created a Facebook account using the fake name Abbey Newman.

He used that account to contact one of the teenagers on the social media platform and suggested the girl contact a photographer because of her interest in modelling.

He provided the girl with photographer's phone number - but Jeremy Taite was another fake identity Williams had created.

Williams contacted the girl's mother and arranged to photograph the girl and her brother at their home. Williams agreed to pay the siblings $15 per hour each for their time.

He arrived without equipment, but used a mobile phone to photograph each child.

"There is something very sinister and predatory about your behaviour, which from what I have read in the psychological reports, you appear unwilling to acknowledge," he said.

"It is very clear to me what you were setting out to do."

Months later, in February 2018, Williams then tried to contact the mother of the siblings mother, seeking to talk to the girl. She hung up.

"Shortly later her daughter entered her mother's bedroom in a state of distress. She had just received a message from you to the effect that you wanted to take some videos of her and invited her over to your place," Judge Muscat said.

"You said that you could either pick her up or meet her somewhere."

The girl did not reply to the message and Williams then contacted a 14-year-old friend of the girl, sending sexually explicit messages and an image of his genitalia.

About a month later, another 13-year-old girl accepted a friend request from the account Williams used to pose as a female.

After she decided to block the account soon after, Williams began calling her anonymously.

"You had obtained this girl's mobile telephone number from her Facebook profile when posing (as the female).

"The first telephone you made to this girl was sexual in nature. She hung up on you."

Judge Muscat said Williams called the girl twice more making sexual comments and the girl's mother recorded the third conversation.

"You asked her if you could meet up with her and made a crude sexual comment," he said.

Williams kept calling the girl until her mother removed the SIM card from her phone.

Judge Muscat said Williams, who was arrested in May last year, caused each girl to feel distressed and frightened.

"One of the girls now has difficulty trusting people and also suffers anxiety and insecurity," he said.

He said Williams, who blamed his offending on drinking heavily and "not thinking", did not accept that he was sexually attracted to young teenage girls.

"What you did in creating and assuming false identities to commit these offences is extremely concerning.

"There is little doubt in my mind that you have paedophillic tendencies and that you are in need of treatment to deal with your sexual attraction towards young teenage girls."

He said Williams, who was born in Thailand and adopted as a three-year-old to Australian parents, was on bail at the time of the offences.

"Your offending … was extremely predatory in nature and involved a high level of premeditation and planning," Judge Muscat said.

"The law must do what it can to protect children such as yourself, especially through social media which is extremely hard to police."

He extended Williams' existing jail term for other offences of 13 months and two weeks by 21 months to a total head sentence of two years, 10 months and two weeks. He imposed a non-parole period of 18 months.

**Has this story raised issues for you? Help is available**

Call Lifeline any time on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800