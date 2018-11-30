Young woman badly injured in high-speed street crash
A YOUNG woman was rushed to hospital with head injuries today after a vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into a hedge at a residence in Coffs Harbour.
Neighbours rushed to help the woman, 26, after the early morning smash that saw the Holden Astra crash into the front yard of a West High St home, just after midnight.
A NSW Ambulance Media spokesperson said emergency crews arrived on scene soon after and transported the teenager to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.
She is in a stable condition.
Police on scene suggested speed may have been a factor in the crash.