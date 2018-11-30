Young woman badly injured in high-speed street crash

The teenager was rushed to hospital after her car crashed just after midnight.

The teenager was rushed to hospital after her car crashed just after midnight. Frank Redward

A YOUNG woman was rushed to hospital with head injuries today after a vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into a hedge at a residence in Coffs Harbour.

Neighbours rushed to help the woman, 26, after the early morning smash that saw the Holden Astra crash into the front yard of a West High St home, just after midnight.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesperson said emergency crews arrived on scene soon after and transported the teenager to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

She is in a stable condition.

Police on scene suggested speed may have been a factor in the crash.