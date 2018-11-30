Menu
The teenager was rushed to hospital after her car crashed just after midnight.
News

Young woman badly injured in high-speed street crash

Jasmine Minhas
by
30th Nov 2018 9:30 AM
A YOUNG woman was rushed to hospital with head injuries today after a vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into a hedge at a residence in Coffs Harbour.

Neighbours rushed to help the woman, 26, after the early morning smash that saw the Holden Astra crash into the front yard of a West High St home, just after midnight.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesperson said emergency crews arrived on scene soon after and transported the teenager to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

She is in a stable condition.

Police on scene suggested speed may have been a factor in the crash.

 

    Local Partners