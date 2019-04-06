Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
World champion Stephanie Gilmore has fallen short on the Gold Coast. Picture: Kelly Cestari/WSL/AAP
World champion Stephanie Gilmore has fallen short on the Gold Coast. Picture: Kelly Cestari/WSL/AAP
Surfing

Teen sensation sends world champ Gilmore packing

6th Apr 2019 1:31 PM | Updated: 1:36 PM

WORLD champion Stephanie Gilmore has felt the full force of the next generation after being knocked out of her local World Surf League event by Caroline Marks.

Gold Coaster Gilmore had tipped the 17-year-old Marks to shine this year and she did just that with a masterclass in the pair's quarter-final on Saturday.

Florida's Marks (16.80 points) shocked the big crowd on Duranbah Beach with 8.33 and 8.47 waves to leave the seven-time world champion scratching for answers.

Gilmore (8.77) managed a 7.17 but could only couple it with a 1.60 as she scoured the horizon for something to help her contend with the teenager.

"Just mistake after mistake basically," Gilmore lamented.

"Being my home break - I surf this beach every day when I'm home - you'd think I would've been able to figure it out a bit more."

It is a missed opportunity for Gilmore, with fellow contenders Lakey Peterson and Courtney Conlogue also eliminated, but a major boost for Marks' title hopes.

But the teenager was not thinking that far ahead.

"Steph's my idol, been my idol since I started surfing and still is," she said.

"I'm still starstruck by her, so to be like competing against her an beating her is insane.

"I'm super humbled. It definitely gives me tons of confidence."

- AAP

More Stories

caroline marks courtney conlogue lakey peterson stephanie gilmore world surf league wsl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The best spots to buy and sell on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon REVEALED: The best spots to buy and sell on the Coffs Coast

    News A NEW study has revealed what suburbs in the Coffs Harbour region are soaring, plateauing and crashing when it comes to the fickle world of the house market.

    • 6th Apr 2019 1:35 PM
    GROUP 2: Your club's 2019 season preview

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Your club's 2019 season preview

    Rugby League How will your team fare in the Group 2 competition this year?

    Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - April

    premium_icon Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - April

    News Photo Gallery: Newborns of the Coffs Coast

    Foreign tourists' love affair with Coffs Coast is blooming

    premium_icon Foreign tourists' love affair with Coffs Coast is blooming

    News Snapshot of how much international tourists spend on the Coffs Coast