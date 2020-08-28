Teen rescued from cliffs north of Coffs

It was a difficult rescue off the cliffs on Friday morning.

It was a difficult rescue off the cliffs on Friday morning.

JUST after 7am this morning Fire and Rescue NSW responded to reports of a 17-year-old male who had fallen onto rocks at Woolgoolga Headland Lookout.

Rescue crews from Woolgoolga Fire Station arrived on scene just before 7.30am, with NSW Ambulance and Police also in attendance.

Firefighters accessed the patient with cordage equipment down the rugged cliff and, after ensuring the patient was in a stable condition, packaged him into the rescue basket.

Despite the difficult nature of the rescue, all attending emergency services combined to successfully haul the patient back up the steep cliff face.

The patient is being treated by ambulance for injuries sustained in the fall.