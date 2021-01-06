Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the water.
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the water.
News

Teen pulled unconscious from water

by Jacob Miley
6th Jan 2021 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been rushed to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the Gold Coast seaway.

Emergency services were called to Seaway Dr about 6.15am Wednesday after being notified by Volunteer Marine Rescue.

The teenager was pulled unconscious from the water and taken to a ramp.

He regained consciousness just after 6.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the teenager was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Originally published as Teen pulled unconscious from Gold Coast Seaway

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 6, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 6, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        • 6th Jan 2021 8:30 AM
        PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 – Pt III

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 – Pt III

        News The Babies of 2020 series continues today with the third part of our celebration of...

        Train tragedy: thoughts go out to driver

        Premium Content Train tragedy: thoughts go out to driver

        News Thoughts have also turned to the train driver involved.

        Coffs Coast women’s rehab centre gets the green light

        Premium Content Coffs Coast women’s rehab centre gets the green light

        News Construction will soon be underway on a women-only rehab facility on the Coffs...