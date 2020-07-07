Menu
The view from behind Birdees nightclub. Picture: Annette Dew
News

Bribie Island teen killed in nightclub fall identified

by Elise Williams
7th Jul 2020 5:07 AM
THE man who died in what's believed to be a tragic accident in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley this weekend has been identified as 18-year-old Chris Stuart-Abrahams, who friends will remember as "always a joy to be around."

Mr Stuart-Abrahams' body was found about midday on Sunday in a laneway behind popular Birdees nightclub.

Chris Stuart-Abrahams, 18, was located deceased near Birdees nightclub. Picture: Facebook.
Police believe Mr Stuart-Abrahams, from Bribie Island, fell while trying to climb a fence behind the nightclub while out clubbing on Saturday evening. It's thought he died as a result of serious head injuries from the fall.

"A man was located deceased with severe head injury in a laneway on Gipps St around 12pm," police said in a statement.

"While investigations are ongoing, it appears the man may have fallen while climbing a fence overnight."

The fence running behind Birdees nightclub in Fortitude Valley. Picture: Annette Dew
Friends were today sharing posts on social media to remember the young man.

"Sending my love to all those effected (sic) by the recent loss of Chris. You were always a joy to be around," one woman wrote on Facebook.

Another of Mr Stuart-Abrahams' friends wrote a post last night that said: "If anything, tonight is the night we have all realised that anything could happen to anyone at any moment and it's f---ing scary. Take your time right now to appreciate everyone in your life and remember that in a split second someone you love or just someone you grew up with can be gone."

Chris Stuart-Abrahams, 18, will be remembered by friends as “a joy to be around.” Picture: Instagram
Police were today speaking with those closest to Mr Stuart-Abrahams to determine what took place in the lead up to his death.

Birdees was not open for business on Sunday evening, sighting reasons for closure as a mark of respect to Mr Stuart-Abrahams' family.

Investigations are continuing.

